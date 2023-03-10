Courteney Cox opens up on her biggest beauty regret: "I messed up a lot"

Courteney Cox confessed on the Gloss Angeles podcast that her biggest beauty regret was overusing anti-aging injectables.

By Jakob Anders

Los Angeles, California - Friends star Courteney Cox confessed on the Gloss Angeles podcast that her biggest beauty regret was overusing anti-aging injectables.

Courteney Cox arrives for the world premiere of Scream VI at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on March 6, 2023.
Courteney Cox arrives for the world premiere of Scream VI at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on March 6, 2023.  © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

"It’s a domino effect," the 58-year-old told podcast hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sarah Tan Christensen. "You don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more, ‘cause you look normal to yourself."

"You look in the mirror and go, 'Oh, that looks good' … You don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person," she continued.

Cox has since taken a different approach to fillers.

Kanye West gets an L in court as Boogie Down Productions lawsuit defaults
Kanye West Kanye West gets an L in court as Boogie Down Productions lawsuit defaults

"Thank God they are removable," the Scream actor shared. "I messed up a lot and now luckily … I was able to reverse most of that."

Cox said her attitude toward aging has changed considerably, as she now prefers to live in the moment rather than count the years: "Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that’s just a bummer, a waste of time."

This isn't the first time Cox has opened up on the damaging impacts of over-idealizing youthfulness. Back in 2017, she admitted to NewBeauty that she had gotten all of her injections removed and was embracing a natural look.

Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

More on Celebrities: