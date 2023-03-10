Courteney Cox opens up on her biggest beauty regret: "I messed up a lot"

Los Angeles, California - Friends star Courteney Cox confessed on the Gloss Angeles podcast that her biggest beauty regret was overusing anti-aging injectables.

Courteney Cox arrives for the world premiere of Scream VI at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on March 6, 2023. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

"It’s a domino effect," the 58-year-old told podcast hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sarah Tan Christensen. "You don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more, ‘cause you look normal to yourself."

"You look in the mirror and go, 'Oh, that looks good' … You don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person," she continued.

Cox has since taken a different approach to fillers.

"Thank God they are removable," the Scream actor shared. "I messed up a lot and now luckily … I was able to reverse most of that."

Cox said her attitude toward aging has changed considerably, as she now prefers to live in the moment rather than count the years: "Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that’s just a bummer, a waste of time."