Olivia Rodrigo urges help for people of Gaza: "Horrific and completely unacceptable"

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has spoken out about the "horrifying" realities in Gaza as Israel continues its unrelenting assault.

The 22-year-old pop star took to her Instagram story on Saturday to draw attention to the urgent needs of the people of Gaza.

"There are no words to describe the heartbreak I feel witnessing the devastation that is being inflicted upon the people in Palestine," she wrote.

"Mothers, fathers, and children in Gaza are starving, dehydrated, and being denied access to basic medical care and humanitarian aid.

"There is no child in Israel, Palestine, or anywhere in the world who deserves to suffer through what we're seeing these children have to endure."

Israel imposed a total aid blockade on Gaza in March, and while the restrictions were eased two months later, the humanitarian crisis remains dire.

More than 60,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023, though experts fear the true death toll to be scores higher. Amid the blockade and subsequent food shortages, the entire population of Gaza is at risk of famine.

"It is horrific and completely unacceptable," Rodrigo said of the situation. "To give up on them is to give up on our shared humanity."