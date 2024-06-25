Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock found dead

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Shifty Shellshock, frontman of the band Crazy Town, has passed away at just 49 years old.

Shellshock, whose real name was Seth Binzer, was found dead in his apartment, according to Newsweek. Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton also reported his death on Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles coroner, the musician died yesterday, Monday, but the cause of death is not yet known.

The rapper rose to fame overnight in 1999 with the band Crazy Town and the song Butterfly, which flew to the top of the charts and remained at number one for several weeks.

The band released a subsequent album in 2002 but was unable to build on its earlier success. Crazy Town reformed in 2007 and released their third album in 2015.

Shellshock, who was born in Los Angeles and lived there until his death, faced numerous troubles in his past, including a battle with drug addiction.