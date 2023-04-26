Crazy Town band members break out into bloody brawl at nightmare gig

Members of the rap-rock group Crazy Town got into a bloody fight following a nightmare show in South Carolina on Sunday. © Collage: IMAGO / The Photo Access & Screenshot / Twitter / @ohshidt

On Sunday, the band played a stop at The Boathouse Bar and Grill while on the Nu Metal Madness 2 Tour alongside Hed PE, and their set was a bit lackluster, to say the least.

According to a local outlet, The Sun News, and videos shared to social media, frontman and founding member Seth "Shifty Shellshock" Binzer didn't arrive until the very end of the set, leaving co-vocalist Bobby Reeves to take the lead.

Reeves did his best to cover for Binzer but was clearly frustrated as he forgot and stumbled over some of the lyrics.

After Binzer arrived, the two were filmed fighting after the set, with Binzer accusing his bandmate of stealing money from him. Reeves is seen with his face covered in blood as he insists he doesn't have the money.

The two then continued in an on-and-off again brawl, which included racial slurs and some bizarre "I love you's" before it was finally broken up.

Reeves posted an Instagram story on Tuesday that showed his face covered in bruises and his right eye swollen shut, confirming that he took a serious beating.

Despite everything, Reeves stated in the video that "it's all good; we're brothers."