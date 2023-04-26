Crazy Town band members break out into bloody brawl at nightmare gig
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - Rap-rock band Crazy Town got into a bloody brawl after a concert went terribly wrong.
On Sunday, the band played a stop at The Boathouse Bar and Grill while on the Nu Metal Madness 2 Tour alongside Hed PE, and their set was a bit lackluster, to say the least.
According to a local outlet, The Sun News, and videos shared to social media, frontman and founding member Seth "Shifty Shellshock" Binzer didn't arrive until the very end of the set, leaving co-vocalist Bobby Reeves to take the lead.
Reeves did his best to cover for Binzer but was clearly frustrated as he forgot and stumbled over some of the lyrics.
After Binzer arrived, the two were filmed fighting after the set, with Binzer accusing his bandmate of stealing money from him. Reeves is seen with his face covered in blood as he insists he doesn't have the money.
The two then continued in an on-and-off again brawl, which included racial slurs and some bizarre "I love you's" before it was finally broken up.
Reeves posted an Instagram story on Tuesday that showed his face covered in bruises and his right eye swollen shut, confirming that he took a serious beating.
Despite everything, Reeves stated in the video that "it's all good; we're brothers."
Crazy Town gets kicked off their tour after viral brawl
Jared Gomes, a singer from the band Hed PE, took to Instagram to share that his band was forced to kick Crazy Town off of the tour over the incident, but he insisted that he was "not passing judgment" towards their members.
"Because of what's going on with Seth and Crazy Town right now, Seth needs help," he explained. "We can't just sit by on the road battling demons to the death. He needs to get off the road and deal with that s**t."
He later added that the situation is "a lot deeper, a lot messier" than just band members at odds.
For those that are too young to remember, Crazy Town is best known for the 2001 smash hit Butterfly. The catchy tune that fused nu-metal and hip hop topped the charts at the time, and to this day, is one of those songs that most people know all the lyrics to, despite never consciously taking the time to learn them.
Unfortunately, the band hasn't been able to pull off a similar career feat since and has become known as a "one-hit wonder."
Crazy Town has had a number of recent issues while on the road, including one video that shows Binzer being combative with a sound guy at a show in Jacksonville, Florida.
