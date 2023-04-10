Dalai Lama apologizes after asking a child to "suck my tongue"

Dharamshala, India - The Dalai Lama has apologized after a video surfaced of him giving a young child a bizarre request.

The Dalai Lama was forced to apologize after a video of him asking a child to suck his tongue was met with public backlash. © IMAGO / age photo stock

A video that has been circulating on social media shows a young boy approach the Dalai Lama and ask for a hug during an event in February.

He invites the boy to the stage, points at his cheek, and asks him to kiss "first here."

After the boy abides, he points to his lips: "then I think finally here also."

He proceeds to pull the boy's chin to kiss him on the month, then instructs him to "suck my tongue" and sticks it out for him.

The clip has caught the public's attention and garnered backlash, prompting the official Twitter account of the spiritual leader to tweet an apology early Monday morning.

"His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," the statement reads.

"His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident."

Many social media users are not convinced by the guru's apology, accusing him of having committed a child sex crime while calling for an investigation.