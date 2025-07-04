Oasis fans swarm Cardiff as epic reunion tour kicks off

Cardiff, UK - Tens of thousands of ecstatic Oasis fans descend Friday on Cardiff as the legendary Britpop band kicks off a highly anticipated reunion tour nearly 16 years after last performing together.

Fans of British rock band Oasis take a selfie as they arrive at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Friday. © OLI SCARFF / AFP

The concert at the Principality Stadium in the Welsh capital will be the first of a 41-date run of gigs spanning the world, including in the US, Japan, Australia, and Brazil.

Once-warring brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, their bandmates, and UK support acts will play in Cardiff on Friday and Saturday before five hometown gigs in Manchester starting on July 11.

Further sold-out British and Irish concerts will follow at London's Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium, and Dublin's Croke Park, before the international leg of their Oasis Live '25 tour.

Fans have been sharing their excitement at the first chance to see Oasis play live since 2009 – or ever – after it was long seen as a remote prospect following one of music's most acrimonious break-ups.

Oasis, famous for 1990s hits like Live Forever and Wonderwall, announced its comeback tour last August, days before the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Definitely Maybe.

The Manchester rockers split in 2009, with Noel saying he "simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer."

The Gallagher brothers had maintained a war of words about each other for more than a decade, performing individually over those years but never together.

The surprise announcement that they had finally put aside their feud to reunite sparked an online frenzy for tickets, but outrage over sudden price hikes saw Britain's competition watchdog threaten legal action.

Resale tickets costing thousands of pounds have surfaced, while fans have also been targeted by online scams.

Britain's Lloyds Bank estimated in April that victims had collectively lost more than £2 million ($2.7 million).