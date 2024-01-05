David Soul, iconic star of Starsky & Hutch, has died

London, UK - US-born actor and singer David Soul, a 1970s icon for his role as Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson in the classic TV crime series Starsky & Hutch, has died aged 80, his family announced Friday.

Actor and singer David Soul passed away at the age of 80 on Thursday. © Raph GATTI / AFP

UK-based Soul, whose decades-spanning career included work as a director, producer, and singer-songwriter, died Thursday "after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family," his wife Helen Snell said.

"He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist, and dear friend," she added in a statement.

"His smile, laughter, and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

Heartthrob Soul starred opposite Paul Michael Glaser's wisecracking tough guy Detective Dave Starsky in the wildly popular 1970s series that was exported around the world.

The pair had cameos in a 2004 feature film remake of the hit show, starring Ben Stiller as Starsky and Owen Wilson as Hutch, which introduced the legendary characters to another younger generation.

Soul – who had been living in London for more than a decade after marrying Snell, a Briton – was also known for his roles in Here Come The Brides, Magnum Force, and The Yellow Rose.