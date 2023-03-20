Did Bad Bunny just diss Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker?

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Bad Bunny seemingly took a jab at Kendall Jenner's ex, Devin Booker.

Bad Bunny (r) may have dissed Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker (l) in his new song! © Collage: JON KOPALOFF & CHRISTIAN PETERSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kendalljenner

Let the games began!

The 29-year-old Latin artist has fans gasping after supposedly throwing shade towards the 26-year-old NBA star, as rumors he and Kendall are a new couple continue to heat up.

The song Coco Chanel debuted over the weekend, which Bunny, who's real moniker is Benito Ocasio, is featured on.

The Grammy-winning rapper's lyrics seemingly point at the Phoenix Suns player, who split from Kendall in November.

The lyrics in question, "Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe," translate to "I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it."

Elsewhere in the song, Benito further raps, "Las de escorpio son peligro," which translates to "Scorpio women are dangerous."

You guessed it: the supermodel is a Scorpio.