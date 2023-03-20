Did Bad Bunny just diss Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker?
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Bad Bunny seemingly took a jab at Kendall Jenner's ex, Devin Booker.
Let the games began!
The 29-year-old Latin artist has fans gasping after supposedly throwing shade towards the 26-year-old NBA star, as rumors he and Kendall are a new couple continue to heat up.
The song Coco Chanel debuted over the weekend, which Bunny, who's real moniker is Benito Ocasio, is featured on.
The Grammy-winning rapper's lyrics seemingly point at the Phoenix Suns player, who split from Kendall in November.
The lyrics in question, "Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe," translate to "I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it."
Elsewhere in the song, Benito further raps, "Las de escorpio son peligro," which translates to "Scorpio women are dangerous."
You guessed it: the supermodel is a Scorpio.
Did Bad Bunny just confirm his Kendall Jenner romance with diss track?
The not-so-subtle shade comes on the heels of The Kardashians star's alleged budding romance with the hip-hop crooner.
The supposed pair has been seen packing on the PDA since first sparking love gossip back in February.
In the meantime, we'll definitely be keeping tabs on this spicy triangle.
Cover photo: Collage: JON KOPALOFF & CHRISTIAN PETERSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kendalljenner