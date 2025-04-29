Kendall Jenner jumps into the world of NASCAR in latest career venture!

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner has teamed up with NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger for a new partnership!

Kendall Jenner's (r.) 818 Tequila Brand will sponsor Toni Breidinger (l.) during the race-car driver's 2025 NASCAR season. © Collage: James Gilbert & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 29-year-old supermodel's brand, 818 Tequila, is now sponsoring Breidinger for her 2025 Craftsman Truck Series.

The 25-year-old race-car driver and model announced the partnership via social media with a video of herself modeling an olive green-and- white 818-branded uniform.

She captioned the post, "I am thrilled to partner with 818 Tequila for my 2025 Racing Season. Let the races begin."

Breidinger teased the collaboration to Sports Illustrated, saying, "As a tequila lover, 818 Tequila has always been my favorite, so partnering with them for the 2025 season is a dream come true."

She added, "I am proud to team up with a brand that is unapologetically itself and continues to uplift women."

Kenny also praised the fellow California native, who is the first Arab-American woman to compete in NASCAR and holds the record for the most top-10 finishes by a woman.