Kendall Jenner flashes plenty of skin in risqué bikini shoot

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner kicked off the weekend with some cheeky action in new smoldering snaps she dropped via Instagram!

Kendall Jenner kicked off the weekend with some cheeky action in new smoldering snaps she dropped via Instagram! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kendalljenner

The supermodel ushered in spring by baring her bottom in a sexy swimsuit ensemble that she graciously modeled for fans in new pics.

Kenny was first photographed emerging from a luxurious swimming pool in a metallic, string bikini bottom while flashing some extra skin, as she opted to go topless.

In the following image, The Kardashians star is captured giving a sultry look while posing on a lounger.

At one point in the shoot, Kendall ditched her bottoms and posed naked with nothing but a fluffy white towel wrapped around her waist.

The 818 Tequila founder later shared some snaps with the matching top and gave her followers a look at her gold accessories, which included some chunky earrings and bangles.

Kenny didn't caption the post, but were there any words even needed?