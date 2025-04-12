Kylie and Kendall Jenner turn up the desert heat to kick off Coachella 2025

By Kelly Christ

Indio, California - Kendall and Kylie Jenner kicked off the first weekend of Coachella 2025 with red-hot looks to promote their respective beverage brands in the desert.

Kylie took to her Instagram page on Friday to share a peek at her vodka soda brand Sprinter's pop-up in Palm Springs, where tasty new flavors like Pink Lemonade and Strawberry made their debut.

The 27-year-old beauty mogul leaned into the lemonade stand vibe with a bright yellow body-con dress and a navy baseball cap that read "Palm Springs state of mind."

It seems Kenny got her sister's color memo, as the 29-year-old model stepped out in a butter-yellow midi dress to attend her Outpost activation hosted by her tequila brand, 818.

Kendall was joined by her longtime BFF Hailey Bieber at the activation, which also included a vending machine that distributed products from the 28-year-old influencer's beauty brand Rhode.

Unlike Kendall and Kylie, Hailey opted for a darker look, heading to the event in a black halter minidress.

The cross-promo events are surely just the beginning of the stars' adventures at this year's iteration of the music festival in the Coachella Valley.

