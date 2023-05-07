Did Usher and Chris Brown get into a heated argument that turned violent?

Las Vegas, Nevada - Singers Chris Brown and Usher were spotted in Sin City getting into some sort of altercation that reportedly turned violent.

Singers Usher (r.) and Chris Brown allegedly got into an argument while at a birthday party. © Collage: IMAGO / The Photo Access & Starface

According to video footage obtained by TMZ, Brown was partying it up at Skate Rock City roller rink on Saturday while surrounded by his closest celebrity friends, including Usher, who even surprised him by singing Happy Birthday.

However, things seemingly went sour when Brown stepped aside to speak with Teyana Taylor, and the singer chose to ignore the musician for unknown reasons.

Brown allegedly grew irritated and began yelling at Taylor, forcing Usher to attempt to resolve the situation.

After cursing his friend and Taylor out, Brown proceeded to summon his crew to leave the party.

A source told the outlet that Usher followed Brown to the parking lot where a scuffle ensued.

Social media users have been debating the accuracy of the story. While video of the incident definitely shows that something went down, many argue that it wasn't as serious as TMZ made it out to be. Both stars have been seen uninjured since news of the incident broke.