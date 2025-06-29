The Last of Us: What to expect from season 3 of the hit game adaptation

New York, New York - Following the global success of the video game and the first two seasons of the TV adaptation, The Last of Us has begun production on season 3.

Production of The Last of Us season 3 is already in full swing. © RODIN ECKENROTH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The third season has been filming since the beginning of April, Variety has confirmed.

Anticipation is building among fans, as not only are familiar faces returning, but several new characters are set to cause quite a stir in the next installment.

In addition to Bella Ramsey as Ellie, viewers can expect to see Isabela Merced return as Dina, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Kaitlyn Dever as Abby.

And that's not all – another popular character from the video game could be making his way into the show next season.

We're talking about Lev, who is played in the game by Ian Alexander.

As reported by Business Insider, the actor has already expressed interest in portraying the character on TV.