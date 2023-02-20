Does Paul Rudd have a dog doppelgänger? This starry pup may be "the canine version of Paul"

Collierville, Tennessee - A local animal shelter has insisted that one of their pups looks just like actor Paul Rudd, and went so far as to ask the star to adopt the furry doppelgänger.

"While making love connections between pets and people today, we discovered one of our dogs is meant to be with Paul Rudd," the Collierville Animal Shelter in Tennessee shared in a Twitter post.

The post includes various photos of the actor alongside a beautiful Australian Shepherd mix named Waffle House.

The shelter is so sure that Waffle resembles Rudd, that they hilariously nicknamed him "Pawl Ruff."

They even expressed interest in reaching out to the Ant-Man star to claim his doppelgänger, stating, "Honestly, what is more heroic than adopting a shelter pet?"

According to a page for the pup on Petfinder, the 65-pound Aussie is independent, affectionate, and quiet.

"Like Mr. Rudd, I'm a gentle, easy-going fella, the kind of guy you want to be your neighbor, best friend, or lifelong companion," the page states. "Maybe I really am the canine version of Paul!"

It's unclear whether Rudd has gotten wind of his puppy likeness.