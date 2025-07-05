Rock legends Oasis dazzle in "historic" comeback tour after end of bitter feud

Cardiff, UK - British rock music legends Oasis tore up the stage at the start of their hotly anticipated worldwide reunion tour Friday in Cardiff, delighting fans with a comeback performance few thought possible after their acrimonious split nearly 16 years ago.

Oasis light up Cardiff Stadium in unforgettable return on Friday. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

The Manchester rockers, who shot to fame in the mid-1990s Britpop era, reeled off a string of their biggest hits in front of a 74,000-strong crowd in the Welsh capital, leaving those there in raptures.

"It was fantastic – everything we dreamed about," said Sebastian Vyrtz, 37, from Denmark. "Great songs, no nonsense. It was like a hit parade."

Frontman Liam Gallagher told the crowd packed into the Principality Stadium it had "been too long" as he spearheaded a two-hour set featuring classics like Champagne Supernova, Stand By Me, and Supersonic.

The once-warring Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, also sang together on Roll With It.

The band thanked fans for "putting up with us over the years" as they closed out a jubilant first night of their Oasis Live '25 tour.

They play a second night in Cardiff on Saturday, kickstarting 41 concerts around the world that include five hometown gigs in Manchester starting July 11.

Further sold-out British and Irish concerts will follow at London's Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh's Murrayfield and Dublin's Croke Park, before visiting other countries.

The band's 1990s gigs are the stuff of legend, but the chance to see them perform again was long seen as a remote prospect, following one of music's bitterest break-ups.

Fans traveled from far and wide, including from across the Americas and various European and other countries, to pack the stadium from late afternoon, and were not left disappointed hours later.