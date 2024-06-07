Dolly Parton-inspired Broadway musical is officially in the works!

New York, New York - National treasure Dolly Parton has announced a musical based on her life story with a target release date of 2026!

The country singer posted about the project on Thursday, and fans have already flooded the comments with their glee!

Dolly's musical will be called Hello, I'm Dolly, taking its title from her 1976 debut record of the same name – which might get a little confusing should Hello, Dolly! do another revival.

Per Variety, the musical is ten years in the making, but it's not her first, as she also wrote the music for the 1980 film 9 to 5.

In the style of other jukebox biography musicals like Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Alicia Keys' musical Hell's Kitchen, Dolly's show will feature her biggest hits.



In addition to the oldies, Dolly herself has written new music for the production!

"I've written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well," Dolly said. "You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll clap, you'll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol' Opera. Pun and fun intended."