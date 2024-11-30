Elon Musk and Donald Trump rock out to YMCA while partying on Thanksgiving

Palm Beach, Florida - The world's richest man, Elon Musk , spent his Thanksgiving partying it up with Donald Trump and his allies at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago estate.

On Thursday, billionaire Elon Musk (l.) was seen dancing with president-elect Donald Trump during a Thanksgiving celebration at his Mar-a-Lago estate. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Musk was seen seated at the main table with Trump and his wife, Melania, and their youngest son, Barron.

In one clip shared on X, Trump is seen enthusiastically pounding on the table as the chorus to the song YMCA – a well-known favorite of his – played on the loudspeakers.

He then playfully pats Musk on the shoulders, who proceeds to do fist pumps in the air.

Musk reposted another video of himself speaking with Sylvester Stallone and claimed he was praising the actor for how his 1993 film Demolition Man "predicted the crazy woke future 30 years ago!"

He also commented on an image of him speaking with Barron and claimed they were "discussing consciousness & video games."

Since Trump's election win, Musk – whom he has chosen to run his newly created Department of Government Efficiency – has been spending a lot of time with him and his MAGA allies.

While the majority of the comments on the clips from the party have been positive, with MAGA fans adoring their bromance, it did prompt one user to ask: "Does Elon ever go home?"