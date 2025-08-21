Selena Gomez unveils spicy – and unexpected – new Rare Beauty collab!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez 's Rare Beauty brand has joined forces with Tajin to create a spicy new set of cosmetics!

Selena Gomez revealed Thursday that Rare Beauty has collaborated with Tajin on a new set featuring liquid blush and a lip gloss. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez

The 33-year-old star took to her Instagram on Thursday to unveil the new products, revealing that the collaboration with the iconic Mexican spice mix was "years in the making."

"I grew up with [Tajin] because of my family and still use it on everything," Selena wrote.

The partnership has led to the new Rare Beauty x Tajin Cheek & Lip set, which features a new shade of the brand's viral liquid blush and a new lip gloss.

The blush, called Chamoy, is a deep red-brown, while the Clasico lip gloss is a terracotta shade with a copper and gold shimmer.

The set is now available to buy for $30, but it will only be around for a limited time!

Rare Beauty's team-up with Tajin comes amid the brand's continued booming business, with its success even earning Selena billionaire status last fall.