Selena Gomez unveils spicy – and unexpected – new Rare Beauty collab!

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty brand has joined forces with Tajin to create a spicy new set of cosmetics that features a lip gloss and liquid blush.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty brand has joined forces with Tajin to create a spicy new set of cosmetics!

Selena Gomez revealed Thursday that Rare Beauty has collaborated with Tajin on a new set featuring liquid blush and a lip gloss.
Selena Gomez revealed Thursday that Rare Beauty has collaborated with Tajin on a new set featuring liquid blush and a lip gloss.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez

The 33-year-old star took to her Instagram on Thursday to unveil the new products, revealing that the collaboration with the iconic Mexican spice mix was "years in the making."

"I grew up with [Tajin] because of my family and still use it on everything," Selena wrote.

The partnership has led to the new Rare Beauty x Tajin Cheek & Lip set, which features a new shade of the brand's viral liquid blush and a new lip gloss.

Have Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau put their rumored romance on pause?
Katy Perry Have Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau put their rumored romance on pause?
Kim Kardashian's All's Fair co-star Sarah Paulson reveals her unexpected trait
Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian's All's Fair co-star Sarah Paulson reveals her unexpected trait

The blush, called Chamoy, is a deep red-brown, while the Clasico lip gloss is a terracotta shade with a copper and gold shimmer.

The set is now available to buy for $30, but it will only be around for a limited time!

Rare Beauty's team-up with Tajin comes amid the brand's continued booming business, with its success even earning Selena billionaire status last fall.

Last month, the Emilia Pérez star brushed off rumors that she was planning to sell the company and told Women's Wear Daily, "I put my heart into it. I work really hard, and I love our community, especially my fans."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez

More on Selena Gomez: