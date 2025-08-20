Jennifer Lopez goes full blonde bombshell in Kiss of the Spider Woman trailer

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez gave an Oscar-worthy performance in the official trailer for her new movie , Kiss of the Spider Woman!

Jennifer Lopes stars as film diva Ingrid Luna in Kiss of the Spider Woman. © Screenshot/YouTube/RoadsideFlix

The preview, which dropped on Wednesday, featured stars Diego Luna and Tonatiuh as prisoners who daydream about the famous diva Ingrid Luna, played by J.Lo.

The singer is seen performing dazzling musical numbers and showing off her impressive vocals as the two men bond over their shared struggles.

In various scenes, Jennifer dons a striking blonde wig that gives major Marilyn Monroe vibes.

Would 2026 be the year the Let's Get Loud hitmaker scores her first Oscar nomination?

The 56-year-old entertainer first teased the buzzy adaptation earlier this year with sneak peek looks at her glamorous character in an Instagram post.

"Valentín, a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina, a window dresser convicted of public indecency," the musical's synopsis reads.