Elon Musk gets burned by France's foreign ministry with epic Epstein island clapback

Paris, France - France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded with a brutal takedown after billionaire Elon Musk claimed the country's investigation into his X platform is politically motivated.

France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been feuding with Elon Musk after the country launched a damning investigation into his X platform. © Collage: AFP PHOTO / HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE DEMOCRATS & Jim WATSON / AFP

On Tuesday, Musk shared a post on X after the news broke that French authorities had raided the social platform's Paris office as part of an investigation into alleged political interference and sexual deepfakes.

Musk simply described it as a "political attack."

In response, the MFA shared Musk's post and critically pointed out that "Investigating child sexual abuse material isn’t controversial," but "Turning it into political theater is manipulation."

"Maybe that logic flies on some island," the MFA added. "Doesn't fly in France."

The subtle dig references files on notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein recently released by President Donald Trump's administration.

The trove of documents included private emails between Musk and Epstein, in which the billionaire tried desperately to get invited to party on Epstein's private island, where much of his alleged trafficking is believed to have taken place.

In another post shared on Wednesday, the MFA explained the investigation will look into allegations that X has been aiding and abetting the possession and dissemination of sexual images of minors, having Grok – the platform's AI – produce and disseminate deepfakes and antisemitic content as well as fraudulently extract personal data.

