Elon Musk's X accuses Britain of "overreach" with new law aiming to protect kids online

London, UK - Elon Musk -owned social network X on Friday accused Britain's government of "overreach" with a new law designed to protect children from harmful online content such as pornography.

The Online Safety Act's "laudable intentions are at risk of being overshadowed by the breadth of its regulatory reach," X said in a post to its Global Government Affairs account.

"A plan ostensibly intended to keep children safe is at risk of seriously infringing on the public's right to free expression," it added, arguing that the impact "shows what happens when oversight becomes overreach".

Beyond the law, X criticized a separate new code of conduct for online platforms as "parallel and duplicative," as well as questioning the free-speech impact of a new police unit tasked with monitoring social media.

The social network nevertheless last week introduced formal systems for age verification in response to the British law, along with new rules in Ireland and the wider European Union.

Its options range from estimating the age of a user based on the date their account was created or their email address, to requesting a selfie whose age would be determined by artificial intelligence, or uploading an official ID document.

Media regulator Ofcom says such age checks – required since July 25 – must be "technically accurate, robust, reliable and fair".

Platforms failing to comply risk fines of up to 18 million pounds ($24 million) or 10% of their global revenue – whichever is larger.

Serious infringers could be blocked from British territory.