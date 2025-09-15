Musk called out for shocking speech played at far-right rally in UK: "Violence is coming"

London, UK - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office on Monday slammed Elon Musk for using what it called "dangerous and inflammatory language" in a speech shown at one of the UK 's largest-ever far-right demonstrations.

Elon Musk called for the British parliament to be dissolved and warned that "violence is coming" in a speech televised at a massive far-right rally in the UK. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & REUTERS

Up to 150,000 people poured onto London streets on Saturday for the "Unite the Kingdom" rally called by convicted far-right agitator Tommy Robinson.

In his speech, Musk called for the dissolution of Britain's parliament and the replacement of Starmer's Labour government.

He also told the crowd that "violence is coming" and that "you either fight back or you die."

Starmer's spokesperson said: "The UK is a fair, tolerant and decent country, and so the last thing the British people want is dangerous and inflammatory language, which threatens violence and intimidation on our streets."

The protesters marched over Westminster Bridge before rallying near Downing Street for speeches by extremists associated with the far right from across Europe and North America.

"I think there's something beautiful about being British and what I see happening here is a destruction of Britain, initially a slow erosion but rapidly increasing erosion of Britain with massive uncontrolled migration," Musk said.

"A failure by the government to protect innocent people including children who are getting gang-raped. It's unreal the government has failed in its duty to protect its citizens which is a fundamental duty of government," he added.

The far-right billionaire called for a change of government in Britain, saying: "You can't – we don't have another four years, or whenever the next election is, it's too long."

"Something's got to be done. There's got to be a dissolution of parliament and a new vote held."