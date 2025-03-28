Musk claims "basically almost no one" was fired amid DOGE's government purge

Washington DC - Tech billionaire Elon Musk sat down for a friendly interview with Fox News alongside a panel of seven Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) officials.

On Thursday, Musk sat down alongside a panel of seven DOGE officials, including ex-bankers, engineers, and entrepreneurs, to discuss the cuts in staffing and funding undertaken by the Trump administration.

"When I say our job is tech support, I really mean it," Musk said. "What we have here are a bunch of failing computer systems that are preventing people from receiving their benefits, that are preventing research from happening, that are extremely vulnerable to fraud, and we're fixing it."

Joe Gebia, the co-founder of Airbnb, outlandishly claimed that he thinks the government can "have an Apple Store-like experience" when it comes to its tech infrastructure.

He pointed to inefficiencies in the processing of retirement paperwork and promised to implement a digitized system that would reduce processing times from "many months" to "many days."

DOGE officials took turns answering friendly questions from Fox News' Bret Baier – a vocal Trump supporter – and routinely touted their experiences in business and tech as proof that they were qualified to run the department.

Musk claimed at one point that "Legitimate recipients of social security will receive more money not less money," despite steep cuts to the Social Security Administration's staff and services.