Will Elon Musk rehire DOGE staffer who resigned over racist posts?

Washington DC - Elon Musk is considering rehiring a member of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team who recently resigned over his racist social media activity, and X users are all for it.

On Thursday, The Washington Post published a report linking staffer Marko Elez (25) to a deleted social media account that advocated for racism and eugenics.

The staffer quickly resigned from his position following the fallout from the report, but now, his boss is considering bringing him back on.

Early Friday morning, Musk shared a poll, asking X users if he should "bring back DOGE staffer who made inappropriate statements via a now deleted pseudonym?"

The poll, which was left open for only two hours, resulted in 78% of 385,247 users voting "yes."

In the comments section, many of Musk's fans completely dismissed Elez's alleged rhetoric, with one user arguing they have no interest in what he does or says in his "personal time" as long as he can do the job.

Far-right influencer Andrew Tate, who is currently awaiting trial on human trafficking and rape charges, weighed in, writing, "We don't care about hurty words anymore, it's a brand new world."

One supporter did comment, "have a talk to about the racist stuff. Not cool," to which Musk responded, "True."