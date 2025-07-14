Elon Musk calls on Trump to release the Epstein files "as promised" after wild social media crashout

Austin, Texas - Billionaire Elon Musk shared his reaction to President Donald Trump 's social media meltdown over the public's obsession with the Jeffrey Epstein files.

In a recent social media post, Elon Musk (r.) urged President Donald Trump (l.) to release the files surrounding the case of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. © Collage: Samuel Corum & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, an X user shared a screenshot of a lengthy Truth Social post from President Trump in which he urged his MAGA base to move on from the Epstein files and praised Attorney General Pam Bondi for her work on the case.

Musk, who has been regularly trolling the president on the matter, cheekily weighed in on the repost.

"Seriously. He said 'Epstein' half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein," Musk wrote.

"Just release the files as promised," he added.

Last week, the Department of Justice and the FBI released their final report on the case, which supposedly debunked theories that Epstein was murdered or kept a "client list" featuring prominent public figures.

Unfortunately, the report has left both sides of the political aisle unsatisfied, despite Trump and Bondi repeatedly vowing to deliver fully transparent information about the case to the public.

The report also included what the Trump administration claimed was surveillance video evidence of Epstein committing suicide while in prison – although the entire video is believed to be edited in some way, as it has a minute cut out of it.

Many on the right have avoided blaming Trump and have instead pointed the finger at Bondi for failing to do her job, however.

Meanwhile, Musk and other critics have suggested Trump doesn't want the files released because the president, who was once very close friends with Epstein, would possibly be implicated.