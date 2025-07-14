Elon Musk calls on Trump to release the Epstein files "as promised" after wild social media crashout
Austin, Texas - Billionaire Elon Musk shared his reaction to President Donald Trump's social media meltdown over the public's obsession with the Jeffrey Epstein files.
On Saturday, an X user shared a screenshot of a lengthy Truth Social post from President Trump in which he urged his MAGA base to move on from the Epstein files and praised Attorney General Pam Bondi for her work on the case.
Musk, who has been regularly trolling the president on the matter, cheekily weighed in on the repost.
"Seriously. He said 'Epstein' half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein," Musk wrote.
"Just release the files as promised," he added.
Last week, the Department of Justice and the FBI released their final report on the case, which supposedly debunked theories that Epstein was murdered or kept a "client list" featuring prominent public figures.
Unfortunately, the report has left both sides of the political aisle unsatisfied, despite Trump and Bondi repeatedly vowing to deliver fully transparent information about the case to the public.
The report also included what the Trump administration claimed was surveillance video evidence of Epstein committing suicide while in prison – although the entire video is believed to be edited in some way, as it has a minute cut out of it.
Many on the right have avoided blaming Trump and have instead pointed the finger at Bondi for failing to do her job, however.
Meanwhile, Musk and other critics have suggested Trump doesn't want the files released because the president, who was once very close friends with Epstein, would possibly be implicated.
The end of Elon Musk and Donald Trump's bromance
Musk, who is the richest man on Earth, was one of the driving forces that helped Trump win his second term. The tech mogul spent millions of his own money and traveled across the country to campaign with the politician during the 2024 race.
He then spent several months as Trump's closest advisor and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
But in recent weeks, the two have been engulfed in a messy public feud, with both taking to social media to criticize the other.
Things have gotten so bad that Musk has even pledged to start his own political party – the America Party – to challenge the country's long-established two-party system.
In response to another X user regarding Trump's post, Musk explained why he believed the president's U-turn on the Epstein files is "a very big deal."
"What the hell kind of system are we living in if thousands of kids were abused, the government has videos of the abusers and yet none of the abusers are even facing charges!?" Musk wrote.
One X user isn't buying Musk's feigned concern, though, asking, "If you actually care about [the] abuse, then why did you give Trump's campaign $250 million and help elect him knowing full well he was very good friends with [Epstein]?"
Cover photo: Collage: Samuel Corum & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP