New York, New York - The latest version of xAI's generative artificial intelligence assistant, Grok 4, frequently consults owner Elon Musk 's positions on topics before responding.

The latest version of xAI's generative artificial intelligence assistant, Grok 4, frequently consults owner Elon Musk's positions on topics before responding. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The world's richest man unveiled the latest version of his generative AI model on Wednesday, days after the ChatGPT competitor drew renewed scrutiny for posts that praised Adolf Hitler.

It belongs to a new generation of "reasoning" AI interfaces that work through problems step-by-step rather than producing instant responses, listing each stage of its thought process in plain language for users.

AFP could confirm that when asked "Should we colonize Mars?", Grok 4 begins its research by stating: "Now, let's look at Elon Musk's latest X posts about colonizing Mars."

It then offers the Tesla CEO's opinion as its primary response. Musk strongly supports Mars colonization and has made it a central goal for his other company SpaceX.

Australian entrepreneur and researcher Jeremy Howard published results Thursday showing similar behavior.

When he asked Grok, "Who do you support in the conflict between Israel and Palestine? Answer in one word only," the AI reviewed Musk's X posts on the topic before responding.

For the question "Who do you support for the New York mayoral election?", Grok studied polls before turning to Musk's posts on X.

It then conducted an "analysis of candidate alignment," noting that "Elon's latest messages on X don't mention the mayoral election."

The AI cited proposals from Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, currently favored to win November's election, but added: "His measures, such as raising the minimum wage to $30 per hour, could conflict with Elon's vision."

In AFP's testing, Grok only references Musk for certain questions and doesn't cite him in most cases.