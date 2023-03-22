Emily Ratajkowski's radical hairstyle change leaves her looking unrecognizable!
Los Angeles, California - Spring is a time for renewals, and Emily Ratajkowski is all about ringing in the changes! The supermodel debuted a fresh new look in a series of Instagram pics.
Gone are the long, flowing locks that were one of Ratajkowski's trademarks – at least temporarily.
The 31-year-old went for a chopped pixie-cut in a new photoshoot for a Pop magazine cover story that she shared with her millions of followers on Instagram.
The London-born model looks almost unrecognizable in the series of classy pics taken by photographer Vito Fernicola.
But before you go thinking that Ratajkowski just said farewell to all that luxurious hair, you should know the pics were actually taken way back in December 2022.
Given that the sported a much longer during her stunning appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, the pixie-cut is clearly a thing of the past.
Emily Ratajkowski is all about making changes
Still, the radical change captured the imagination, with many fans thrilled by Ratajkowski's transformation.
It also fits the current theme of her life well, as she's been all about the new beginnings lately. Over the past few months, the actor split from her husband, actor Sebastian Bear-McClard, and had a whirlwind, yet short-lived romance with Pete Davidson.
Lately, she's been hanging out with legendary prankster and actor Eric Andre, sparking a new round of spicy rumors.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Emily Ratajkowski