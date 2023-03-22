Emily Ratajkowski's radical hairstyle change leaves her looking unrecognizable!

Los Angeles, California - Spring is a time for renewals, and Emily Ratajkowski is all about ringing in the changes! The supermodel debuted a fresh new look in a series of Instagram pics.

Emily Ratajkowski debuted a radical pixie-cut in a new photoshoot for a Pop magazine cover story! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Emily Ratajkowski

Gone are the long, flowing locks that were one of Ratajkowski's trademarks – at least temporarily.

The 31-year-old went for a chopped pixie-cut in a new photoshoot for a Pop magazine cover story that she shared with her millions of followers on Instagram.

The London-born model looks almost unrecognizable in the series of classy pics taken by photographer Vito Fernicola.

But before you go thinking that Ratajkowski just said farewell to all that luxurious hair, you should know the pics were actually taken way back in December 2022.

Given that the sported a much longer during her stunning appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, the pixie-cut is clearly a thing of the past.