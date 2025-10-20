Feud or medical emergency? Brandy addresses dramatic exit from Chicago concert with Monica
Chicago, Illinois - Brandy broke her silence on her unexplained exit during her concert with fellow singer, Monica, amid their The Boy Is Mine Tour.
After the Wanna Be Down singer left mid-performance during the R&B vocalists' set, Brandy apologized to fans and explained the moment on Instagram.
"Thank you all for the overwhelming love, support, and – most importantly – your prayers," the Moesha star began.
"After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint. Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance," she continued.
Brandy's abrupt exit not only angered the crowd, but it also revived the long-standing rumors that the Grammy-winner was again feuding with the For You I Will artist.
But, Brandy dispelled the gossip by expressing that she's "deeply grateful" to her "sister" Monica, for "stepping up with such grace and professionalism."
She added, "I went from the arena to see a doctor nearby and have taken the proper precautions to help moving forward."
Brandy concluded the post by sharing that the tour will resume in Indianapolis.
