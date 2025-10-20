Feud or medical emergency? Brandy addresses dramatic exit from Chicago concert with Monica

Chicago, Illinois - Brandy broke her silence on her unexplained exit during her concert with fellow singer , Monica, amid their The Boy Is Mine Tour .

Brandy shared why she left the stage during her performance with Monica (l) during their The Boy Is Mine tour. © IMAGO / Dreamstime

After the Wanna Be Down singer left mid-performance during the R&B vocalists' set, Brandy apologized to fans and explained the moment on Instagram.

"Thank you all for the overwhelming love, support, and – most importantly – your prayers," the Moesha star began.

"After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint. Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance," she continued.

Brandy's abrupt exit not only angered the crowd, but it also revived the long-standing rumors that the Grammy-winner was again feuding with the For You I Will artist.

But, Brandy dispelled the gossip by expressing that she's "deeply grateful" to her "sister" Monica, for "stepping up with such grace and professionalism."