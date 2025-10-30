Fresh Prince of Bel-Air child star Floyd Roger Myers Jr. suddenly dies

Maryland - Former child star Floyd Roger Myers Jr., who appeared as a young Will Smith in the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has died at just 42 years old after suffering a heart attack.

Former child actor Floyd Roger Myers Jr. (l.) was a father of four children. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@rocwonde & GoFundMe/Tyree Trice

The actor passed away early Wednesday morning at his home in Maryland, his mother Renee Trice told TMZ.

She told the outlet that she had spoken to her son just hours before he died.

Myers had already suffered three heart attacks in the last three years, Trice added.

During his time as a child star, Myers first appeared as a young Will Smith in the third season of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1992.

He later played the role of young Marlon Jackson in The Jacksons: An American Dream that same year.

Trice shared an emotional post on Facebook about the loss of her son, writing, "THIS NOT SUPPOSE TO BE SO."

The late actor leaves behind a younger sister, Tyree Trice, who launched a GoFundMe campaign after his death to help cover funeral costs.