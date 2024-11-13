Full House star Dave Coulier shares shocking cancer diagnosis: "I'm OK if this is the end"

Los Angeles, California - Full House star Dave Coulier has revealed that he's been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Full House star Dave Coulier has revealed he has stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. © Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the 65-year-old comedy said he's "going to be strong" amid his shocking cancer diagnosis that he confirmed via People.

Coulier explained that he received the diagnosis last month after an upper respiratory infection caused swelling in his lymph nodes.

He recalled, "Three days later, my doctors called me back, and they said, 'We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and it's called B cell, and it's very aggressive.'"

"I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming," the impressionist continued.

"This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey."

