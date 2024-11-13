Full House star Dave Coulier shares shocking cancer diagnosis: "I'm OK if this is the end"

Dave Coulier, best known for his role as Joey Gladstone on Full House and Fuller House, has shared that he's been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

Los Angeles, California - Full House star Dave Coulier has revealed that he's been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

On Wednesday, the 65-year-old comedy said he's "going to be strong" amid his shocking cancer diagnosis that he confirmed via People.

Coulier explained that he received the diagnosis last month after an upper respiratory infection caused swelling in his lymph nodes.

He recalled, "Three days later, my doctors called me back, and they said, 'We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and it's called B cell, and it's very aggressive.'"

"I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming," the impressionist continued.

"This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey."

Dave Coulier is staying optimistic after cancer diagnosis

On The Today Show, Coulier further discussed how his diagnosis has impacted his life and opened up about a revelation he shared with his wife Melissa.

"I told Melissa I don't know why, but I am OK with whatever the news is going to be no matter how devastating," the Fuller House star shared, adding, "I can't explain where that came from."

Coulier dished he's had an "incredible life," noting, "I've had the most amazing people in my life. This has been an extraordinary journey, and I'm OK if this is the end of the journey."

Coulier's revelation comes two years after the tragic passing of his longtime co-star and friend, Bob Saget, who died after being found unresponsive in his Florida hotel room.

