Game of Thrones' Kit Harrington opens up on mental health and diagnosis during rehab
London, UK - Game Of Thrones star Kit Harrington has struggled with his mental health in recent years. Now, the actor has opened up about his diagnosis in the podcast The Hidden 20%.
Kit Harrington has seemed to be living the dream life the past few years.
From 2011 to 2019, the 37-year-old played Jon Snow in the hit series Game Of Thrones. There, he met his fellow actor and now wife Rose Leslie (36), with whom he has two children.
Despite his acting success and happy family life, Harrington has struggled with health problems. For years, the actor suffered from depression and alcohol addiction, which is why he went to a rehab clinic for treatment in 2019, where he was surprisingly diagnosed with ADHD.
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder often manifests itself in childhood and adolescence, but can also occur in adulthood.
In the podcast, Harrington shares: "I realized that my life was hinging on this. Luckily, it was the right place at the right time."
Kit Harrington is finally feeling better
At the time, Harrington was already suffering from typical ADHD symptoms, including mood swings, concentration problems, and an urge to move. This was particularly noticeable to his parents, who called him the "Prince of Darkness" as a result.
The popularity of Game of Thrones also had an impact on Harrington's mental health: "People would treat me like the character. But in my life I didn't feel like that at all. And that [led me to] some psychological scarring."
Since the actor has gained clarity through the diagnosis and his time in rehab, he says he is feeling much better: "I managed to forge a new life from there."
