Game of Thrones' Kit Harrington opens up on mental health and diagnosis during rehab

London, UK - Game Of Thrones star Kit Harrington has struggled with his mental health in recent years . Now, the actor has opened up about his diagnosis in the podcast The Hidden 20% .

Kit Harrington said he is on an upward trajectory after being diagnosed with ADHD during a stint in rehab. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Kit Harrington has seemed to be living the dream life the past few years.

From 2011 to 2019, the 37-year-old played Jon Snow in the hit series Game Of Thrones. There, he met his fellow actor and now wife Rose Leslie (36), with whom he has two children.

Despite his acting success and happy family life, Harrington has struggled with health problems. For years, the actor suffered from depression and alcohol addiction, which is why he went to a rehab clinic for treatment in 2019, where he was surprisingly diagnosed with ADHD.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder often manifests itself in childhood and adolescence, but can also occur in adulthood.

In the podcast, Harrington shares: "I realized that my life was hinging on this. Luckily, it was the right place at the right time."