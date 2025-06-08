Exclusive: Author Sophie Stava dishes on Count My Lies and its buzzy TV adaptation!

New York, New York - Sophie Stava has the literary world abuzz with her debut novel , Count My Lies! In an exclusive chat with TAG24 NEWS, the author spilled the secrets behind the story and dropped some major teases about the book's A-list TV adaptation!

Count My Lies by Sophie Stava hit bookstores in March. © Courtesy of Jessica Roth

Count My Lies, which hit bookstores in March, follows a woman named Sloane with a penchant for compulsive lying.

While out at a park one day, she tells a seemingly innocuous lie. Claiming that she is a nurse, she offers to help a dad whose young daughter has just been stung by a bee.

This chance encounter leads Sloane to grow closer to the little girl and her parents, Jay and Violet. But as she grows further interwined with the wealthy couple, she soon realizes that the lies they've told may be far more dangerous.

The inspiration for the story came from a personal experience Stava had at a local park with her kids – followed by a bit of imaginative thinking.

"My daughter was four months old, and my son was just over two. It was the tail end of Covid, and we had just gotten into a pretty consistent routine of going to the same park at the same time every day," Stava told TAG24.

"Typically, it was empty, but one morning, there was a woman there I had never seen before, and she also had two small kids with her. And so, being the chatty person that I am and the empty park that it was, we got to chatting, and I learned that she was the nanny for these two kids, and they lived in the neighborhood," she continued.

"And she and I just got along so well, like the way that you hope to make friends as an adult, but just don't often."

The serendipitous encounter led Stava to go down a mental rabbit hole and come up with a more "chilling" explanation for their meeting.

"What if the reason that we got along so well is because she already knew things about me?"