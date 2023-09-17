General Hospital star Billy Miller has passed away

Los Angeles, California - General Hospital star Billy Miller has tragically passed away at the age of 43.

General Hospital star Billy Miller died on Friday, just days before his 44th birthday. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

The actor, known for his roles in the TV show General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, among others, died on Friday - just two days before his birthday, Daily Mail reports, citing journalist Michael Fairman.

Miller would have turned 44 this Sunday. The cause of death is not yet known.

According to Fairman, the death of the actor was confirmed by someone from the Los Angeles restaurant The Belmont, which Miller co-owned. Whether it was a staff member, a guest, or a relative of the actor is not currently known.

Miller was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and first worked in the mail room of the entertainment agency Industry Entertainment and later was signed as a model of the agency Wilhelmina.

Before moving to Los Angeles, he graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in communications.