Sabrina Carpenter bares it all on jaw-dropping Rolling Stone cover ahead of bold new era!
Los Angeles, California - Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter stripped down for Rolling Stone and opened up about fame, online critics, and taking full control of her most unapologetic era yet.
The 26-year-old pop star graced the Summer Issue cover of Rolling Stone in nothing but thigh-high white lace stockings and Rapunzel-length blonde locks.
Inside the issue, photographed by David LaChapelle, Sabrina channels "fairycore" vibes in a series of stunning looks, including a white floral lace-up corset, a blue gingham dress layered over lingerie, fishnet thigh-highs, and a dramatic butter yellow gown.
The Juno singer didn't hold back when spilling the tea on her latest era, including why she wasted no time jumping back into the studio after Short n' Sweet dropped.
"Not to be dramatic, but what can I do while my legs still work? I’m limber, let’s use it. My brain is sharp, let’s write," she quipped. "I want to soak it up and keep making things while I'm feeling this way."
Her upcoming album, Man's Best Friend, is set to drop later this year, and it's already generating buzz with its lead single, Manchild – a "spicy kiss-off to an ex."
Fans are eating it up, speculating that the track seemingly shades her ex, Barry Keoghan, who previously starred in her Please Please Please music video.
When asked who the song is about, she playfully replied, "It's about your dad."
Sabrina Carpenter addresses online critics in latest interview
Sabrina didn't shy away from addressing her online critics during the interview.
Taking a playful jab at the keyboard warriors, she said, "When you get down the little rabbit hole is truly when people start commenting on you as a person or you physically."
She added, "All of those things that you're already thinking on a day-to-day basis. You don’t need a stranger from Arkansas to remind you."
The Espresso hitmaker also brought up the discourse around the sexual nature of her latest albums.
"It's always so funny to me when people complain," she told Rolling Stone.
"They're like, 'All she does is sing about this.' But those are the songs that you've made popular. Clearly you love sex. You're obsessed with it. It's in my show."
She continued, saying, "There's so many more moments than the Juno positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on. I can't control that."
Despite the shade she gets thrown at her daily, Sabrina is reportedly "not upset" about it – though she admits to feeling like she's never lived in a time where women have been picked apart and scrutinized more.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire