Sabrina Carpenter bares it all on jaw-dropping Rolling Stone cover ahead of bold new era!

Los Angeles, California - Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter stripped down for Rolling Stone and opened up about fame, online critics, and taking full control of her most unapologetic era yet.

Sabrina Carpenter bared it all for Rolling Stone's latest cover, dishing on her new single "Manchild" and her upcoming album Man's Best Friend.

The 26-year-old pop star graced the Summer Issue cover of Rolling Stone in nothing but thigh-high white lace stockings and Rapunzel-length blonde locks.

Inside the issue, photographed by David LaChapelle, Sabrina channels "fairycore" vibes in a series of stunning looks, including a white floral lace-up corset, a blue gingham dress layered over lingerie, fishnet thigh-highs, and a dramatic butter yellow gown.

The Juno singer didn't hold back when spilling the tea on her latest era, including why she wasted no time jumping back into the studio after Short n' Sweet dropped.

"Not to be dramatic, but what can I do while my legs still work? I’m limber, let’s use it. My brain is sharp, let’s write," she quipped. "I want to soak it up and keep making things while I'm feeling this way."

Her upcoming album, Man's Best Friend, is set to drop later this year, and it's already generating buzz with its lead single, Manchild – a "spicy kiss-off to an ex."

Fans are eating it up, speculating that the track seemingly shades her ex, Barry Keoghan, who previously starred in her Please Please Please music video.

When asked who the song is about, she playfully replied, "It's about your dad."