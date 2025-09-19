Grammy-winning musician Brett James dies in tragic crash
Franklin, North Carolina - Music star Brett James has died in a plane crash. The singer-songwriter was 57 years old.
As reported by NBC News on Friday, James was on board a small plane traveling in North Carolina when the tragedy occurred.
Footage shows the plane crashing to the ground, but the cause of the crash is still unclear.
In addition to James, there were two other passengers on board – neither of them survived the accident.
The singer-songwriter, who hailed from Nashville, released his debut album in 1995 and became known for hits such as Female Bonding and Chasin' Amy.
He also wrote songs for other artists, including Carrie Underwood (Jesus Take the Wheel) and Kenny Chesney (When the Sun Goes Down).
James won the Grammy for Best Country Song in 2006 for Jesus Take the Wheel, and in 2020, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, describing the moment as "truly the greatest honor of my life."
Several musicians penned heartfelt tributes to mourn James' sudden death, including singer Sara Evans, who called him "one of the best writers I've ever written with" in a moving Instagram post.
Cover photo: Terry Wyatt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP