Grammy-winning musician Brett James dies in tragic crash

Franklin, North Carolina - Music star Brett James has died in a plane crash. The singer-songwriter was 57 years old.

Brett James was known for writing hits like Jesus Take the Wheel and When the Sun Goes Down. © Terry Wyatt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As reported by NBC News on Friday, James was on board a small plane traveling in North Carolina when the tragedy occurred.

Footage shows the plane crashing to the ground, but the cause of the crash is still unclear.

In addition to James, there were two other passengers on board – neither of them survived the accident.

The singer-songwriter, who hailed from Nashville, released his debut album in 1995 and became known for hits such as Female Bonding and Chasin' Amy.

He also wrote songs for other artists, including Carrie Underwood (Jesus Take the Wheel) and Kenny Chesney (When the Sun Goes Down).

James won the Grammy for Best Country Song in 2006 for Jesus Take the Wheel, and in 2020, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, describing the moment as "truly the greatest honor of my life."