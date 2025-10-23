Grimes stuns fans with radical new face tattoo: "It's my fave tat"

Grimes has stunned fans with a brand-new face tattoo which stretched from beneath her left eye up and across her forehead, giving her a new and unique style.

By Evan Williams

Los Angeles, California - Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes has leaned into her love of fantasy and science fiction with a one-of-a-kind new face tattoo that has left fans stunned.

Grimes has stunned fans with a one-of-a-kind brand-new face tattoo that seem lifted right out of science fiction.  © AFP/Mike Windle/Getty Images

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, Grimes revealed a stylish new tattoo stretching over her left eye, leaving a mark on her cheek and forehead that seems reminiscent of a scar.

The delicately sketched work gives Grimes a look that's usually reserved for characters in science fiction and fantasy, who are regularly designed with a stylish scar over one eye.

"Spent like ten years emotionally working up to a face tattoo, but I guess I drew on my face too much and literally no one noticed, not even my parents, not even after the video," Grimes captioned the picture.

The 37-year-old was referencing work she did on a recent music video in which the scar tattoo was featured.

"That said, I think @glyphomancer is onto something truly novel and innovative with her work, especially on face tats," Grimes continued. "There's a true beauty, delicacy, and innovation here."

"Feels like tats are in a crazy renaissance period that's sort of under-appreciated [at the moment]," she said.

Glyphomancer, who Grimes tagged in the post, is a popular Los Angeles-based body mod and tattoo artist who has made a name for themselves with a range of innovative and unique pieces.

Grimes made waves a few years ago when she adopted the unique body modification technique of scarification, which saw an artist use a scalpel to cut a tattoo into her skin.

Cover photo: AFP/Mike Windle/Getty Images

