Halle Berry takes the plunge for a fourth time with big engagement news!

New York, New York - It's official! Hollywood star Halle Berry is heading down the aisle once again.

The 59-year-old actor shared the happy news during an appearance on The Tonight Show this week, confirming that she is proudly engaged to musician Van Hunt and flaunting her luxurious diamond ring.

It had been a long time coming: just months ago, Berry left her sweetheart's proposal in limbo, with Hunt even joking publicly that the question was "just out there floating."

But now, the wait is over.

"Of course, I said 'Yes, I would marry him,'" Berry clarified, holding her expensive bling up to the camera.

This would be the Oscar winner's fourth marriage, and could it be true love this time?

"I think we will get married just because, out of the people I've been married to, this is the person I should have married," Berry gushed last year, per E! News.

A wedding date has not yet been set, but that could soon change.