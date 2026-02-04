Zayn Malik drops major album news after Harry Styles shade!

Los Angeles, California - Climb on board! Zayn Malik has announced a new album , Konnakol, that will dropping this year.

Zayn Malik's fifth album, Konnakol, is dropping this April! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@zayn & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The 33-year-old British artist will drop his latest project on April 17, while its lead single, Die for Me, will drop on Friday, per Billboard.

In a statement, the former One Direction member said he was "lucky" to make a fifth album and expanded on the meaning behind its title.

Zayn shared, "Konnakol, in its definition, is the act of creating percussive sounds with one's voice, but what it means to me lies somewhere much deeper.

"It is a sound that holds the reverberation of a time before words existed."

He added, "I have always drawn on my heritage for inspiration since I first started making my own music – this album is a development of that understanding, knowing more now than ever, who I am, where I come from and where I intend to go."

The Pillow Talk singer's news comes after he seemingly threw shade at his ex-bandmate, Harry Styles, who's come under fire for the eye-popping ticket prices for his new Together, Together tour.