Has Shakira found new love in Miami after her split from Gerard Piqué?

Barcelona, Spain - After an ugly custody battle with her ex Gerard Piqué, Colombia-born singing star Shakira seems to be planning a new life in the US sooner than expected. Is there a mystery man involved?

Is Shakira in love again after her breakup with Gerard Piqué? © LOIC VENANCE / AFP

According to the Daily Mirror, Shakira (46) is planning to depart for Miami with her two sons Milan (10) and Sasha (8) in just a few weeks – shortly after reaching a custody agreement following her split with retired soccer star Piqué (36).

It has long been rumored that Shakira wants to relocate to Miami, where she has family and friends. But is that the only reason for her move to Florida?

Apparently not! There is a "mystery man" behind her accelerated move, OK Diario reported.

The two rumored lovebirds have supposedly been in contact for the last four months.

The singer reportedly met the mysterious stranger in Miami some time ago, before she wrote the biting diss track against her ex and his new girlfriend Clara Chía (24).

