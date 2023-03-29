Has Shakira found new love in Miami after her split from Gerard Piqué?
Barcelona, Spain - After an ugly custody battle with her ex Gerard Piqué, Colombia-born singing star Shakira seems to be planning a new life in the US sooner than expected. Is there a mystery man involved?
According to the Daily Mirror, Shakira (46) is planning to depart for Miami with her two sons Milan (10) and Sasha (8) in just a few weeks – shortly after reaching a custody agreement following her split with retired soccer star Piqué (36).
It has long been rumored that Shakira wants to relocate to Miami, where she has family and friends. But is that the only reason for her move to Florida?
Apparently not! There is a "mystery man" behind her accelerated move, OK Diario reported.
The two rumored lovebirds have supposedly been in contact for the last four months.
The singer reportedly met the mysterious stranger in Miami some time ago, before she wrote the biting diss track against her ex and his new girlfriend Clara Chía (24).
Shakira and Piqué clash over Miami move
It is still unclear when exactly the Waka Waka singer will move to sunny Miami with her sons, but some reports say it could be as soon as April 1 – earlier than the June timeframe previously expected.
Shakira and her ex-partner Piqué, who is also the father of her two children, fought over custody of their sons in a Spanish court after their relationship broke up last summer.
Exact details of their custody agreement are not known, but the singer's move to Miami reportedly caused tensions in the discussions.
The mother-of-two has not yet revealed whether a new love interest is the reason behind her apparent decision to speed up the move.
Cover photo: LOIC VENANCE / AFP