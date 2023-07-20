Shakira faces another criminal tax case in Spain

Barcelona, Spain - A court of inquiry in Barcelona has opened another investigation into pop singer Shakira for possible tax evasion, the Supreme Court of Catalonia announced on Thursday.

Colombian singer Shakira is facing another investigation in Spain for possible tax evasion. © DAI KUROKAWA / AFP

In Spain, a court of inquiry has roughly the same task as the public prosecutor's office in other countries, with judges conducting criminal investigations.

The proceedings were opened following a complaint filed by the tax office against the Colombian singer – famous for tracks such as Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) for Hips Don't Lie – for two possible offenses related to income and wealth tax in 2018, the judicial press office added. Further details were not initially made public.

Shakira has been in trouble with the Spanish tax authorities for some time. They accuse her of tax evasion totaling around $16.21 million between 2012 and 2014, which is why she is to appear in the dock in Barcelona this year.

The prosecution has requested a prison sentence of eight years and two months and a fine of $26.6 million.

The trial is to be held before the Barcelona Provincial Court.

The artist has repeatedly protested her innocence.