Shakira faces charges in new $7 million tax fraud case ahead of trial

Barcelona, Spain - Colombian pop star Shakira, who stands trial in Barcelona in November for tax fraud, is facing a fresh probe by prosecutors who claim she cheated Spain's tax office out of nearly $7 million.

The case first came to light in July when a court near Barcelona said it had agreed to investigate two possible cases of tax fraud by the singer dating from 2018, although it did not say how much money was involved.

Details of the latest case were only made public on Tuesday after the 46-year-old was formally notified about the charges against her at home in Miami.

She has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and claims she owes nothing to the Spanish tax office.

Prosecutors point to two alleged offenses for filing "incorrect tax returns" detailing her personal income tax and wealth tax in 2018 when she was living in Barcelona.

Court documents, dating from May, say she used a "corporate framework" involving companies, some of which were based in tax havens, in order to avoid paying the tax.

In total, prosecutors accuse the superstar of owing $5.6 million in personal income tax and around $817,000 in wealth tax, which comes to a total of nearly $7 million with interest and adjustments.

In a brief statement issued Tuesday, her representatives said: "No notification (about the case) has been received in Miami, where the singer officially resides."