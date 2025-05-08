Lizzo spills the tea on meeting Nicki Minaj at 2025 Met Gala

New York, New York - Lizzo just made a statement on how she feels about meeting fellow rap star Nicki Minaj at the 2025 Met Gala this week.

Lizzo (l.) just made a statement on how she feels about meeting fellow rap star Nicki Minaj (r.) at the 2025 Met Gala this week. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Savion Washington / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a recent livestream, Lizzo told fans all about what it was like meeting the Anaconda artist on Monday night.

A clip from the live shows Lizzo admitting that she was "starstruck" in the moment, and wondered, "Should I go talk to her?... F**k, is she leaving? I might just go run up to her."

Plucking up the courage to go approach the feud-happy icon, Lizzo recalled telling her, "You looked beautiful tonight."

According to the About Damn Time singer, Nicki answered by saying, "You look beautiful tonight too, baby."

Lizzo seemed thrilled by the meeting, even though Nicki routinely gets involved in beef with many of her peers.

Her list of past and present public fights includes names like Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Kanye West.