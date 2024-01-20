How much are the outfits of Princess Diana, Audrey Hepburn, and Cher worth?
Los Angeles, California - Wearing the elegant gowns of iconic stars such as Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, Sarah Jessica Parker, Elizabeth Taylor, Cher, or Princess Diana has now been made possible for a few lucky people at an auction – provided that their pockets were deep enough!
A black-and-white cocktail dress worn by Princess Diana (†36) fetched a whopping $325,000 as the auction house Julien's announced on Thursday.
The dress, designed by Catherine Walker in 1985, fetched more than three times its originally estimated price of $100,000!
A green Givenchy ensemble worn by Hollywood star Grace Kelly (†52) in 1961 at a reception with President John F. Kennedy (†46) also went for $325,000.
The famous tulle skirt worn by Sarah Jessica Parker (58) in the TV series Sex and the City fetched $52,000, significantly more than the estimate of $8,000.
Then there was a stunning Yves Saint Laurent creation worn by Audrey Hepburn (†63) for the christening of her son Luca in 1970. which was auctioned for $13,000.
A pair of glittery Dolce & Gabbana pants worn by Cher (77) to an Oscar party in 2000 fetched more than $5,700.
Additional auction pieces came from Kim Kardashian (43), Nicole Kidman (56), Joan Collins (90), Donna Summer (†63), Whitney Houston (†48), and Lady Gaga (37).
Cover photo: Collage: Paul Vincent/AFP, Imago/Everett Collection, & Imago/USA Today Network