How much are the outfits of Princess Diana, Audrey Hepburn, and Cher worth?

Wearing the gowns of stars like Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, or Princess Diana has now been made possible for some lucky people – well, for a lot of money!

By Steffi Feldman

Los Angeles, California - Wearing the elegant gowns of iconic stars such as Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, Sarah Jessica Parker, Elizabeth Taylor, Cher, or Princess Diana has now been made possible for a few lucky people at an auction – provided that their pockets were deep enough!

Wearing the elegant gowns of iconic stars such as Princess Diana (l.), Audrey Hepburn (c.), and Cher (r.) has now been made possible for a few lucky people at a recent auction in Los Angeles.
Wearing the elegant gowns of iconic stars such as Princess Diana (l.), Audrey Hepburn (c.), and Cher (r.) has now been made possible for a few lucky people at a recent auction in Los Angeles.  © Collage: Paul Vincent/AFP, Imago/Everett Collection, & Imago/USA Today Network

A black-and-white cocktail dress worn by Princess Diana (†36) fetched a whopping $325,000 as the auction house Julien's announced on Thursday.

The dress, designed by Catherine Walker in 1985, fetched more than three times its originally estimated price of $100,000!

A green Givenchy ensemble worn by Hollywood star Grace Kelly (†52) in 1961 at a reception with President John F. Kennedy (†46) also went for $325,000.

Will Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl if Travis Kelce and the Chiefs make it?
Taylor Swift Will Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl if Travis Kelce and the Chiefs make it?

The famous tulle skirt worn by Sarah Jessica Parker (58) in the TV series Sex and the City fetched $52,000, significantly more than the estimate of $8,000.

Then there was a stunning Yves Saint Laurent creation worn by Audrey Hepburn (†63) for the christening of her son Luca in 1970. which was auctioned for $13,000.

A pair of glittery Dolce & Gabbana pants worn by Cher (77) to an Oscar party in 2000 fetched more than $5,700.

Additional auction pieces came from Kim Kardashian (43), Nicole Kidman (56), Joan Collins (90), Donna Summer (†63), Whitney Houston (†48), and Lady Gaga (37).

Cover photo: Collage: Paul Vincent/AFP, Imago/Everett Collection, & Imago/USA Today Network

More on Celebrities: