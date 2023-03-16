Hozier drops double-whammy tour and music gift ahead for his birthday

Grammy nominated music artist Hozier has announced an upcoming tour ahead of dropping new music as a double-whammy, double holiday treat.

Hozier announced via Twitter that he will be going on his Unreal Unearth tour in 32 cities across the world and is dropping new music. © IMAGO / Future Image

Take me to Hozier's upcoming tour!

On Thursday, Hozier took to Twitter to announce his upcoming Unreal Unearth tour by sharing a video showing the singer performing his hits Take Me To Church and Almost (Sweet Music).

From London all the way across the pond to San Francisco, Hozier will perform his sixth-month tour beginning April 15 and covering 32 cities.

Special guest Madison Cunningham is set to perform alongside the Hozier, born Andrew John Hozier-Byrne. Tickets will go on sale March 24th.

This will be the Irish artists' first long-term tour since 2019, when he toured his album Wasteland, Baby! The record debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

His third album bearing the same name as the tour, Unreal Unearth, is expected to drop sometime this year.

News of the tour comes just one day ahead of a new music he will release on Friday, which is both his birthday and St. Patrick's Day. Eat Your Young is a three song EP and has been highly anticipated by fans.

Yet now, fans have even more to look forward to by being able to catch the new music on tour soon.

As Twitter user @haileyykrauss wrote, "hozier just announced a tour i am going to scream."

Is there a better way to celebrate your 33rd birthday?