Music release radar: Albums and singles dropping March 12–19

This week's music drops are stellar, with new albums and songs from artists like Lana Del Rey, Lil Pump, Metro Boomin, and more. Find release dates on TAG24.

By Taylor Kamnetz

it's a new week in music, which means album and single releases are coming across a slew of genres from stars like Lil Pump, M83, Lana Del Rey, Metro Boomin, T-Pain, and more. Check out the releases on TAG24's radar for the week of March 12-19.

Lil Pump is expected to drop Lil Pump 2 this week! © RODIN ECKENROTH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP It's the middle of March, and as the temperatures start heating up and the flowers begin to bloom, music artists are preparing to drop musical magic! This week, there's bound to be an album and single release up your musical alley, as artists such as Aly & AJ, Kaskade and Deadmau5's new project Kx5, Hozier, Lil Pump, All Time Low, and M83 are amongst those set to release full-length albums. As for singles, music lovers can expect new tracks from industry icons like Lana Del Rey, Metro Boomin, and Avenged Sevenfold, and also HUH YUNJIN and MAUVEY. Zendaya Zendaya skips the 2023 Oscars for a sweet date with Tom Holland With so many releases coming your way, it's easy to lose track of what's dropping when. Here are the album and single release dates on TAG24's radar that are worth checking out this week!

New albums by: Aly & AJ, T-Pain, Lil Pump, Kx5, M83, Hozier, and All Time Low

Aly & AJ - With Love From On Wednesday, the sister duo that is Aly & AJ will release their new album, With Love From. As is obvious from the songs the duo has released from the album, With Love From has more of a folk feel than the pop-rock vibe Aly & AJ has become known for. But honestly, we're loving the harmonies involved in their newfound sound! Lil Pump - Lil Pump 2 After several delays, Lil Pump has announced his highly anticipated album Lil Pump 2 is expected to drop on Friday. Per Genius, the project boasts 16 tracks and contains a handful of features from artists like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign, Smopkepurpp and G4 Boys. T-Pain - On Top Of The Covers On Friday, T-Pain is back with On Top Of The Covers, his first full-length project since the release of 1UP in 2019. However, the project is unlike anything he's put out before. Rather than recording new tracks, T-Pain's forthcoming record is set to include renditions of classic tracks by Frank Sinatra, Sam Smith, Journey, Sam Cooke, Black Sabbath, and more. Kx5 - Kx5 The long-awaited release of Kx5, a project crafted by EDM legends Kaskade and Deadmau5, is set for Friday. In celebration of the highly anticipated release, Kaskade and Deadmau5 will take the stage at Billboard's SXSW showcase on Saturday. Those with Platinum and Music badges and people lucky enough to land a spot on the invite list are surely in for a killer show! M83 - Fantasy In a similar musical realm is M83, and the group also has a brand-new album titled Fantasy dropping on Friday. This serves as the French group's ninth studio album and is set to include the lead single Oceans Niagara, which was released in January. Hozier - Eat Your Young Though it may not be a full-length album, Hozier's upcoming EP Eat Your Young is still worth getting psyched over. The EP is expected on Friday, which also serves as the artist's, born Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, birthday! The EP marks the Irishman's first music drop since his Spotify Singles release in 2019. All Time Low - Tell Me I'm Alive Back and better than ever is everyone's favorite pop-punk band All Time Low with the release of their ninth studio album, Tell Me I'm Alive, on Friday. The album is said to feature 13 tracks, including the title track Tell Me I'm Alive and Sleepwalking. The album will be released via Fueled By Ramen.

New singles by: Lana Del Rey, Avenged Sevenfold, HUH YUNJIN, Metro Boomin, and MAUVEY

Lana Del Rey's latest release is off her forthcoming album that's due on March 24. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP In addition to full-length albums and EPs, there are a handful of singles dropping this week that are worth your time. On Tuesday, Lana Del Rey will release a song called The Grants off her forthcoming album that's due on March 24. Also on Tuesday is a new song by Avenged Sevenfold called Nobody, which serves as the lead single on the band's upcoming album, which serves as their first in seven years. HUH YUNJIN released her new song love you twice on Tuesday, as well. Flash forward to Friday, when Metro Boomin is set to drop a remix to the previously released song Creepin' that featured 21 Savage and The Weeknd. However, the new version is expected to include Diddy. Translation: it's certain to be iconic. Last but certainly not least is a new song by MAUVEY titled I DARE YOU TO BREAK. The track will be released on Friday, and from what we've heard, it packs quite the punch in the best way possible.