Is Sofía Vergara single again after more than seven years of marriage?

Ravello, Italy - Sofía Vergara has been celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy surrounded by friends – but without her husband and wedding ring. Now, it has come out she is getting a divorce.

Sofía Vergara (51) and Joe Manganiello (46) are reportedly getting a divorce after seven years of marriage. © AFP/Frazer Harrison

After about nine years together and seven years of marriage, Vergara and her husband, Joe Manganiello (46), have announced their separation.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they told Page Six in a joint statement. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Vergara was on vacation in Italy until Monday. Manganiello was not by his wife's side, sparking fears of marital problems between the Modern Family star and the Magic Mike actor.

Others dismissed the rumors, noting that Vergara had shared a photo of herself and her husband with her more than 30 million Instagram followers just two weeks prior.

The Colombian beauty and her hubby were considered a dream couple in Hollywood.