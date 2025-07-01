The jury has reached a partial verdict in the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial

New York, New York - A jury has reached a partial verdict in the sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs but has been unable to agree on the most serious charge facing the music mogul – racketeering, media reported.

A note from the jury to Judge Arun Subramanian did not say whether the verdict on four of the five counts against Combs was guilty or not guilty.

The note said members of the jury had "unpersuadable views" on the racketeering charge, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.