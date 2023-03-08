Ivanka Trump tries to get out of Trump Org fraud lawsuit with delay of trial request

New York, New York - Ivanka Trump has asked for a delay in the fraud lawsuit against her family's Trump Organization as her lawyers scramble to prove she has nothing to do with the case.

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump (r.) has asked the judge of the Trump Organization lawsuit to delay the case, as her lawyers argue she isn't involved in the allegations. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

The lawsuit, filed in September 2022 by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleges that former president Donald Trump, members of his organization, and his three kids - Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric - used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations to "obtain hundreds of millions of dollars in loans and insurance coverage."

In recent court documents obtained by the Independent, Ivanka's lawyers claim the suit "does not contain a single allegation that Ms. Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed, or certified any of her father's financial statements."

"Other individuals were responsible for those tasks," they added.

Her lawyers describe that her circumstances surrounding the case are "unique" because she left her position as a top executive at the Trump Organization in 2017 to work in her father's presidential administration.

Justice Arthur Engoron, who green lit the case in January, has rejected Donald Trump's own attempts to delay and dismiss the case in the past, and has vowed the case will begin on October 2 "come hell or high water."

It will be interesting to see if he keeps this promise when reviewing Ivanka's request.