Jamie Foxx's daughter reveals he suffered a "medical complication"

Los Angeles, California - Jamie Foxx is reportedly on the mend after the star suffered a mysterious health issue.

Jamie Foxx is on the mend following a medical complication that occurred on Tuesday. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday evening, the 55-year-old singer's daughter Corinne asked fans for "privacy" on Instagram after revealing that her father is "recovering" following an undisclosed incident Tuesday.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the post read.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."

"The family asks for privacy during this time," the statement concluded that was written on behalf of the Foxx family.

Foxx's daughter didn't give more details on his condition or what led to the complication, but thankfully the star is getting proper treatment.

The 55-year-old was in the middle of filming his upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz, who recently came out of her retirement from acting.