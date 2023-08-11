Jay-Z's 40/40 Club in Manhattan shuts down after 20 years

New York, New York - After 20 years, rapper Jay-Z has shuttered his famous Manhattan hot spot.

Jay-Z's famous 40/40 club has shut down its flagship location in the Flatiron District after 20 years. © Chris Delmas / AFP

The 40/40 Club — which the Grammy-winning hip-hop artist and business mogul debuted in 2003 — opened its Flatiron District doors for the last time in late July.

On its website, the venue posted the following message: "We are currently closed but will reopen at a new location in February 2024."

The flagship sports bar and lounge, which was located at 6 W. 25th St., became a draw for the hip-hop elite, hosting album releases, star-studded birthday celebrations, and movie premiere after-parties.

Even non-celebrities were able to rent out parts of the venue for their own private fetes.

Adorned with sports memorabilia, 40/40 adopted its name from a baseball term for the exclusive group of professional players who hit 40 home runs and stole 40 bases in a single season — what the club calls "a benchmark for power and speed."

After briefly closing its doors in 2011 for a $10 million renovation, the club reopened in January 2012.

"I wanted to retain the feel of a clubhouse, a relaxed place to interact with friends," Jay-Z told Rolling Stone ahead of the reopening.